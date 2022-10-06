Mumbai Police arrests one from Bihar for issuing threats to Mukesh Ambani's family

By CNBCTV18.com

One person was arrested from Darbhanga district in Bihar for allegedly threating Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's family. Police also recovered the mobile phone used in the crime, News 18 reported on Thursday.

The accused, arrested by the Mumbai Police, was identified as Rakesh Kumar Mishra.

The incident happened on Wednesday when an unidentified caller issued life threats to Mukesh Ambani , his wife Nita Ambani and sons Akash and Anant. The call was received at Sir HN Reliance Hospital at 12:57 pm. The caller had also threatened to blow up Sir HN Reliance Hospital.

Following this, a case was registered against the caller at DB Marg Police Station.

Last year, a Scorpio sedan with 20 explosive gelatin sticks and a threat letter was found outside Mukesh Ambani’s home 'Antilia' in Mumbai. A huge controversy surrounded the case following the mysterious death of a Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiren. Hiren was the owner of the Scorpio found outside Ambani's residence.

In August this year, a jeweller was arrested after he allegedly called up the hospital and threatened to kill Ambani and his family members.

Top category security for Ambanis

The government had recently upgraded the security cover of Ambani to the top category of 'Z+' after a review of perceived threat perception to him by central intelligence and security agencies, official sources said on September 29.

A total of 40-50 commandos could be part of the security unit that works in shifts to provide the cover. Nita Ambani, too, has a 'Y+' cover, which entails a lesser number of commandos, reports said.