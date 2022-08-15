    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Mukesh Ambani and family get threat call — Police complaint filed

    The unknown caller said that he is the number one terrorist and allegedly abused the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), and Mumbai Police along with threatening Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and his family.

    Reliance Foundation Hospital on Monday received a threat call against Reliance Industries Limited Chairperson Mukesh Ambani and his family.
    According to CNN-News18, a total of eight calls were made to the hospital situated in Girgaon area around 10.30 am. The unknown caller said that he is the number one terrorist and allegedly abused the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), and Mumbai Police along with threats to the Ambani family.
    Hospital authorities have filed a formal complaint at DB Marg Police station against the unknown caller.
    After receiving information about the calls, the Mumbai police initiated a probe into it. A preliminary enquiry suggested the caller was mentally unstable, PTI quoted an official as saying. A process was on to register an first information report (FIR) in this connection, he added.
    The report said that Ambani's security cover has been increased. The Mumbai Police is set to increase the security cover outside Antilia as well.
    This is a breaking story
    Note To Readers

    Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

