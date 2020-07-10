Mukesh Ambani overtakes Warren Buffett to become world's 7th richest

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has overtaken legendary investor Warren Buffett in terms of net worth, the Forbes Real Time Billionaires Index shows.

According to the latest data, Ambani's net worth stood at $70.1 billion, rising $2 billion today, compared to Buffett who stood at $67.8 billion. The RIL chief, who recently made the world's top 10 richest list, is now perched at seventh.

Ambani's climb has been helped by a rapid rise in the share price of Reliance Industries, which has more than doubled since March.

The stock has risen in the wake of a series of investments in its Jio Platforms unit, including by Facebook.

While Buffett, who for the longest time was the world's second-richest individual, has not seen much change in his net worth recently with his Berkshire Hathaway investment firm underperforming indices over the past decade or so.

The Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires rankings track the daily ups and downs in the fortunes of the world’s richest people. The value of individuals’ public holdings is updated every 5 minutes when respective stock markets are open.

Individuals whose fortunes are significantly tied to private companies will have their net worths updated once a day.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the world's richest individual, with a net worth of $188.2 billion.