Mukesh Ambani overtakes Warren Buffett to become world's 7th richest

Updated : July 10, 2020 07:23 PM IST

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has overtaken legendary investor Warren Buffett in terms of net worth, the Forbes Real Time Billionaires Index shows.
Ambani's climb has been helped by a rapid rise in the share price of Reliance Industries, which has more than doubled since March.
While Buffett has not seen much change in his net worth recently with his Berkshire Hathaway investment firm underperforming indices over the past decade or so.
