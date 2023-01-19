Mukesh Ambani's residence lights up for Anant-Radhika Merchant's lavish engagement ceremony

Antilia, Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence, is all decked up in preparation for the extravagant engagement event. Yesterday's mehendi ceremony for Radhika Merchant marked the start of the celebrations for the couple.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is getting engaged today in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family members and close friends. Ahead of the grand celebration, the Ambani's lavish residence Antilia is all decked up with lights and garlands.
Several videos and glimpses of Anitilia is currently making rounds on the internet. The Ambani's cars are also all adorned with flowers as they all ready for the grand event.
The whole Ambani family was captured momentarily posing for photos outside their home while dressed in traditional attire.
The Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi, which have been practised by Gujarati Hindu families for generations, will be performed at the family temple and ceremony grounds.
The festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement had begun yesterday with a mehendi ceremony for the future bride. For the event, Merchant selected a pink lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
First Published: Jan 19, 2023 6:13 PM IST
