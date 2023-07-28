Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Muharram processions: Check routes to avoid

Buses operated by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and other vehicles will be rerouted to avoid the procession routes, as per the traffic advisory.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of the Muharram processions in the city on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29. The traffic police shared the route details about the arrangements and timings for smooth movement of vehicles during Tazia processions.

“In view of #Muharram procession on July 28/29, 2023, traffic arrangements have been planned for the ease of commuters. Kindly follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience,” Delhi Traffic Police tweeted sharing the detailed advisory.

Traffic Advisory In view of #Muharram procession on July 28/29, 2023, traffic arrangements have been planned for the ease of commuters. Kindly follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/uFw7tj2D57— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 27, 2023

Buses operated by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and other vehicles will be rerouted to avoid the procession routes, as per the traffic advisory. The DTC buses would be curtailed and rerouted on different roads, including Prithviraj Road, Aurobindo Marg, South End, Sardar Patel Marg, Aurbindo Chowk, W-Point, A-Point, Panchsheel, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Shanti Path, and others.

As per the advisory, some prominent roads are likely to get affected by the traffic diversions such as Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Mathura Road, Palam-Dabri Road, Maa Anandmai Marg, Pankha Road, Road No 56 (Opp. Anand Vihar Terminal), Zakhira Flyover to Inderlok Metro Station (Bir Banda Bahadur Singh Marg), Road No 66 (towards Wazirabad), and Najafgarh Road from Zakhira to Kishanganj, due to local processions in these areas.

The traffic police advised the commuters travelling to New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, especially in the late hours, to leave early and expect potential delays on the roads. Depending on the course of the procession, the advisory proposes that commuters take other routes such as Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Rajghat, and Tilak Marg to reach the railway station.

The movement of the traffic will be monitored from 12 PM to 9:30 PM on many routes to ensure smooth management of traffic. The routes include Chawri Bazaar, JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Outer Circle of Connaught Place, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Jama Masjid Road, Panchkuian Road, Tughlak Road, Janpath, Nai Sadak, KG Marg, Lodhi Road, Jor Bagh Road, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg among others.

Motorists are advised to avoid these routes since the processions will be taken out and neighbouring roads are likely to be congested. Commuters are advised to use metro services, particularly on the impacted routes, for uninterrupted travels.

The major Tazia processions are scheduled to begin about 9 PM on Friday night from various places. One procession will begin at Kalan Mahal, Chhatta Shahzad, and will travel through Chitli Qabar, Matia Mahal, Churi Walan, Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, Kamra Bangash, and Hauz Qazi before returning through the same route. Another procession will begin at Old Police Chowki and travel past Qutub Road, Lal Kuan, Khari Baoli, Hauz Kazi, Ashok Basti, Chawri Bazar, and Jama Masjid before returning to the same place.

While Tazia procession from Okhla, Nizamuddin, and Mehrauli will move directly to Karbala, other Tazia processions will take place through other districts of Delhi and end at local Karbalas.

On Saturday around 11 AM, the processions will follow the same route, assembling at Kalan Mahal and then proceeding to Karbala through Pahari Bhojla, Chitli Qabar, Matia Mahal Chowk, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, Chowk Hauz Qazi, Ajmeri Gate, New Delhi Railway Station, Connaught Place, and other key areas.

