Muharram 2023: Mumbai traffic police issues advisory, check restricted and alternative routes

On the occasion of Muharram, Mumbai traffic police has issued a traffic advisory on routes restricted for vehicles and No-parking zones due to the procession. It has also suggested alternative routes that people can take in order to reach their destination.

On Friday, the Mumbai traffic authorities have issued a circular informing citizens about the closure of roads, no-parking zones and suggesting alternative routes to ensure ceaseless flow of traffic across South Mumbai during the procession of ‘Shab-e-Shahadat’ or the night of martyrdom for Muharram.

According to officials the procession will pass through P Ismail Merchant chowk (Nesbit Junction), Sofia Zuber Junction, Sir JJ Junction, IR Road, Pakmodia Street and Jainbia Hall and masses are likely to attend it. It may cause heavy traffic jams on the route and to prevent it following arrangements have been made by the traffic authorities, according to The Indian Express.

After 5 pm till the end of the procession, the following routes may be restricted:

1) Khadaparsi Junction to Sophia Jubair Junction namely, North and South Bound of the Eastern Expressway.

2) Maulana Mohammad Ali Johar Chowk Bhendi Bazar) to Dr. Alima Mohammad Iqbal Chowk (Sir J.J. Junction) i.e. North and South Bound of the Mohammad Ali Road / Sir JJ Marg.

3) Don Taki Junction to Dr. Alima Mohammad Iqbal Chowk (Sir J.J. Junction) i.e., North and South Bound of the Maulana Shaukat Ali Road.

4) Nagpada Junction to Sophia Zubair Junction or the South-bound of the Sophia Zubair Road.

5)North and South Bound of the Nesbit Road i.e., St Mary’s School to P Ismail Merchant Chowk (Nesbit Junction)

6) Spence lane (Honda corner street).

7) South-bound traffic would be restricted on Sofia Zubair Road from Nagpada Junction to Sofia Zubair junction. Alternatively, North-bound movement of the vehicles i.e., from Sofia Zubair junction to Nagpada junction and further to their destination shall be unaffected.

Alternative routes are as follows:

1) Vehicles moving towards the south of Dr. BA Road or Eastern Expressway may take the following routes:

The road from DK Road Junction to DK Road, ES Patanwala Marg, Tomani Junction, Barrister Nath Pai Marg, P D’Mello Road, Carnac Bandar, Avtar Singh Bedi Junction and further towards South Mumbai , according to The Indian Express.

The route from Sant Sawta Junction to Sant Sawta Marg via Pratibha Prabhakar Mhatre Chowk or Mustafa Bazar Junction, Barrister Nath Pai Marg, P D’Mello Road, Carnac Bandar, Avtar Singh Bedi Junction and further towards South Mumbai.

The route from Sheth Motisha Junction to Love Lane, Parab Chowk, Maharana Pratap Chowk, Dockyard Road Junction, Barrister Nath Pai Marg, P D’Mello Road, Carnac Bandar, Avtar Singh Bedi Junction and further towards South Mumbai.

2) Vehicles driving towards South Mumbai through Nesbit Road may take the following routes:

From Maharana Pratap Chowk to Dockyard Road Junction, P D’Mello Road, Carnac Bandar, Avtar Singh Bedi Junction and further towards South Mumbai.

From Maharana Pratap Chowk to Dr. Mascarenhas Road, Mustafa Bazar Junction, Sant Savata Marg, Dr. BA Road, S Bridge, Mumbai Central via Sat Rasta Circle

3) Vehicles driving from Khada Parsi towards South Mumbai may take the following route: Khada Parsi Junction, Claire Road, Nagpada Junction, Don Taki Junction, Gol Deol Junction Bapu Khote Street, Minara Masjid and further South bound.

4) Vehicles driving from Belasis Road towards south Mumbai may take the following route: Nagpada Junction to Don Taki Junction, Gol Deol Junction, Bapu Khote Street, Minara Masjid and further towards South Mumbai.

5) Vehicles moving from Chakala Junction to Dr BA Road towards Dadar may take the following route: Bhatia Baug Junction, Avtar Singh Bedi Junction, Carnac Bandar Junction, Wadibandar Junction, Kakalij Chowk, Albert Junction, Dattaram Lad Marg to Dr BA Road.

6) Best buses from Kalbadevi Road to Dr. BA Road towards Dadar shall be diverted from Mohammad Ali Road moving towards South via Bhatia Junction, Avtar Singh Bedi Junction, Carnac Bandar Junction, Wadibandar Junction, Kakalij Chowk, Albert Junction, Dattaram Lad Marg to Dr. BA Road.

7) Vehicles coming from Noor bagh to Dadar via Dr. BA Road may pass through Dr. Maheshwari Road, Wadibandar Junction, P D’mello Road or via Hancock Bridge, Shivdas Chapsi Road, Dr. Mascarenhas Road, Mustafa Bazar Chowk, Sant Savata Marg to Dr. BA Road.

8) Vehicles driving from Maulana Mohammad Ali Johar Chowk or Bhendi Bazar Junction on the way to Dadar may go through SVP Road at Charnal Junction,Wadibandar Junction, P D’mello Road, Kakalij Chowk, Albert Junction, Dattaram Lad Marg or from Maulana Mohammad Ali Johar Chowk or Bhendi Bazar Junction, Gol Deol Junction, Duncan Road, Nagpada Junction, Claire Road to Dr. BA Road

9) Vehicles driving from Don taki to JJ Junction may move through either Nagpada junction or Gol Deval Temple junction.

10). Vehicles moving from CSMT to Dadar may move through (without crossing JJ Flyover) L LT .Marg, Vasudev Balwant Phadke chowk or Metro Junction, Anandilal Poddar Marg, Maharshi Karve Road, Marathe Bandhu chowk, Lamington Road, Hamied chowk, Claire Road or Mirza Ghalib Road to Dr. BA Road

Following are the No-parking zones:

1) DK Road

2) ES Patanwala Road

3) Sant Savata Marg

4) Sheth Motisha Lane or Love Lane

5) Balwant Singh Dodhi Marg

6) Claire Road or Mirza Ghalib Marg

7) Duncan Road

8) Sophia Zubair Road

9) Mohammad Ali Road or Sir JJ Marg, Maulana Mohammad Ali Johar Chowk (Bhendi Bazar) to Dr. Alima Mohammad Iqbal Chowk (Sir JJ Junction).

10) Ramachandra Bhat Marg

11) Jail Road/Samant Bhai Nanji Marg

12) Maulana Azad road

13) SVP Road (from Wadi bunder junction to Gol deval junction)

14) Shivdas Chapsi Road

15) Dr. Mascarenhas Road

16) Maulana Shaukat Ali Road

17) Dimtimkar Road

18 )Spence lane or Honda corner street

19) LT Marg