Muharram 2022: History, significance and how it is observed

Muharram is the first month of Hijri or the Islamic calendar, which is 13 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar. It is a time for reflection and penance. Considered to be the second holiest month after Ramadan, Muharram is a time when Allah forbids waging a war. Muslims also make donations to the poor during Muharram and religious hymns called Noha are recited during this month.

Being the first month of the Islamic calendar, Muharram is also the time for new beginnings. The month motivates all Muslims to start something new and be hopeful for their future even in the toughest times of their lives. This year, the month of Muharram began in India on 31 July.

On the 10th day of the Muharram month, Muslims observe the festival of Ashura. This year, Ashura falls on August 8. According to Islam, Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad and the son of the fourth Caliph Hazrat Ali, died in the Battle of Karbala (680 AD) on the 10th day of Muharram. Therefore, Ashura is observed on the 10th day of Muharram.

On the occasion of Ashura, Muslims remember Hussain's martyrdom and therefore, it is a day of mourning. Muslims refrain from celebrations or getting engaged or married in the month of Muharram.

Several Sunni Muslims observe a fast on the Day of Ashura to thank God for saving Moses and his followers by parting the Red Sea. Meanwhile, Shia Muslims wear black on this day and take part in processions to mark Ashura. During the processions, called ‘Matam’, men beat themselves with a whip on their bared backs. The participants of the procession chant “Ya Ali” and “Ya Hussain”.