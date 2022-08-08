    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Muharram 2022: History, significance and how it is observed

    Muharram 2022: History, significance and how it is observed

    Muharram 2022: History, significance and how it is observed
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)

    Mini

    Being the first month of the Islamic calendar, Muharram is the time for new beginnings.

    Muharram is the first month of Hijri or the Islamic calendar, which is 13 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar. It is a time for reflection and penance. Considered to be the second holiest month after Ramadan, Muharram is a time when Allah forbids waging a war. Muslims also make donations to the poor during Muharram and religious hymns called Noha are recited during this month.
    Being the first month of the Islamic calendar, Muharram is also the time for new beginnings. The month motivates all Muslims to start something new and be hopeful for their future even in the toughest times of their lives. This year, the month of Muharram began in India on 31 July.
    On the 10th day of the Muharram month, Muslims observe the festival of Ashura. This year, Ashura falls on August 8. According to Islam, Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad and the son of the fourth Caliph Hazrat Ali, died in the Battle of Karbala (680 AD) on the 10th day of Muharram. Therefore, Ashura is observed on the 10th day of Muharram.
    ALSO READ: 
    Islamic New Year on July 29: History, significance and all you need to know
    On the occasion of Ashura, Muslims remember Hussain's martyrdom and therefore, it is a day of mourning. Muslims refrain from celebrations or getting engaged or married in the month of Muharram.
    Several Sunni Muslims observe a fast on the Day of Ashura to thank God for saving Moses and his followers by parting the Red Sea. Meanwhile, Shia Muslims wear black on this day and take part in processions to mark Ashura. During the processions, called ‘Matam’, men beat themselves with a whip on their bared backs. The participants of the procession chant “Ya Ali” and “Ya Hussain”.
     

    Tags

    Ashuramuslimprophet muhammedRed SeashiaSunni Muslims

    Next Article

    Odisha CHSE Class 12 Arts Result 2022 to be declared today: How to check

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng