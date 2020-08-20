India MS Dhoni illustration of new India where family name doesn't make destiny: PM Modi Updated : August 20, 2020 03:03 PM IST "Rising from humble beginnings in a small town, you burst onto the national scene, made a name for yourself and most importantly, made India proud," Modi wrote. Where we come from does not matter as long as we know where we are headed -- this is the spirit that you have exuded and inspired many youngsters with," he said. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply