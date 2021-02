Thirty-nine people have died in a bus accident in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday. The bus, carrying around 54 passengers, fell into a canal near Patna village in Sidhi district after the driver lost control over it. Seven people have been rescued and a search operation is underway.

The bus was going from Sidhi to Satna when the incident occurred.

"It's an unfortunate incident. The Chief Minister has been taking a minute to minute detail of the accident since morning. Two of us are going to Sidhi as per his instructions. I spoke to concerned officers, as per their information around 30 bodies have been recovered," said Minister Tulsi Silawat.