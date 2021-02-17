MP bus accident: 4 more bodies recovered; toll rises to 51 Updated : February 17, 2021 04:27 PM IST The rescue operations, which were halted late Tuesday night, resumed on Wednesday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief at the ’horrific’ bus accident and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a separate ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply