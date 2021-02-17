  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India

MP bus accident: 4 more bodies recovered; toll rises to 51

Updated : February 17, 2021 04:27 PM IST

The rescue operations, which were halted late Tuesday night, resumed on Wednesday morning.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief at the ’horrific’ bus accident and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a separate ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.
MP bus accident: 4 more bodies recovered; toll rises to 51

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Now buy health insurance with day 1 coverage for your pre-existing conditions

Now buy health insurance with day 1 coverage for your pre-existing conditions

Paytm Money opens F&O trading for all at Rs 10, receives over 1 lakh early access requests

Paytm Money opens F&O trading for all at Rs 10, receives over 1 lakh early access requests

Govt to infuse Rs 1,500 cr into Exim Bank next fiscal

Govt to infuse Rs 1,500 cr into Exim Bank next fiscal

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement