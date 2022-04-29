MP Board Results for Class 10, 12 at 1 pm: Here's how to check and download

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce results of Class 10 and 12 final board examination today at 1 pm. Students can download their mark sheets from the board website. The official websites for downloading the marksheets are mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in

Here’s how to check and download MP Board Class 10 and 12 results

:

Step 1: Go to the official websites at mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that indicates MPBSE Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 on the home page

Step 3: Enter the specific credentials to log in

Step 4: The MPBSE Class 10 and 12 results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Students can check their scores and download their marksheet

The MPBSE will also release the merit list for MP Board Class 10 and 12 for the students this year. A state-level combined merit list as well district-wise merit list will be released.

Around 18 lakh students appeared for their final exams this year. The MP Board Exams 2022 were conducted from February 18 to March 20 across all districts. Candidates will have to score at least 30 percent marks in each subject and practical exam to pass.

The marking scheme was revised by the Madhya Pradesh Board this year. As per the revised marking scheme, for both Classes 10 and 12, 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and project works.