A 45-year-old woman has been grievously injured after four men allegedly gangraped her and inserted an iron rod into her private parts in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Saturday night following which the woman has been undergoing treatment in a hospital in the neighbouring Rewa district, Amiliya police station in-charge Deepak Baghel said.

The four accused have been detained, he said. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters in Bhopal on Monday that no culprit will be spared. A speedy trial will be conducted into the case and the accused will be punished, he said.