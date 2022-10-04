8 rescued, at least 20 trapped as avalanche hits Danda-2 peak in Uttarakhand

By CNBCTV18.com

Eight trainees of the Nehru Mountaineering Institute were rescued safely following an avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. At least 20 are still feared to be trapped.

"Rapid, relief and rescue operations are underway by the district administration, NDRF, SDRF, Army and ITBP personnel," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a series of tweets.

He also sought Army’s assistance for a speedy rescue. Ina tweet, he said Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has "assured us to give all possible help from the central government".

Meanwhile, two Cheetah helicopters have been deployed by the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the rescue and relief ops in Uttarkashi area. "All other fleets of choppers have been put on standby for any other requirement," IAF officials were quoted by ANI as saying.

ITBP PRO Vivek Pandey said that Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak is located at 18,000 ft. "An avalanche came around 8 am and 29 were trapped. Eight were immediately rescued by members of the team," he said adding that there's no clarity on deaths yet.

"What we're learning from the administration is that no one is missing. Yet to get any further updates on this," the ITBP PRO said.

"All injured and stranded will be taken to a helipad at almost 13,000 ft first, from where they will be brought down to Matli helipad," Pandey told ANI. He said they will be shifted to an ITBP hospital.