India Mount Everest summit success rates doubled over last 30 years, study finds Updated : August 28, 2020 02:50 PM IST The findings, published on Wednesday in the journal PLOS ONE, analysed the success and death rates for all first-time climbers who had a permit to summit Everest during the period of 2006 to 2019. The study shows that the summit success rates from the 1990 to 2019 have essentially doubled; two-thirds of climbers now reach the summit, verses one-third previously. The researchers found that the overall death rate of around one percent hasn't changed.