  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

Mount Everest summit success rates doubled over last 30 years, study finds

Updated : August 28, 2020 02:50 PM IST

The findings, published on Wednesday in the journal PLOS ONE, analysed the success and death rates for all first-time climbers who had a permit to summit Everest during the period of 2006 to 2019.
The study shows that the summit success rates from the 1990 to 2019 have essentially doubled; two-thirds of climbers now reach the summit, verses one-third previously.
The researchers found that the overall death rate of around one percent hasn't changed.
Mount Everest summit success rates doubled over last 30 years, study finds

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Goldman Sachs raises FY22-23 IT sector earnings forecast by up to 7%; raises target for these stocks

Goldman Sachs raises FY22-23 IT sector earnings forecast by up to 7%; raises target for these stocks

NMDC shares jump over 13% on demerger of Nagarnar iron and steel unit

NMDC shares jump over 13% on demerger of Nagarnar iron and steel unit

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises; support seen at Rs 50,500 per 10 grams; Silver jumps 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises; support seen at Rs 50,500 per 10 grams; Silver jumps 1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement