By CNBCTV18.com

Mini It's Mother Teresa's 112th birth anniversary today. Find out how the missionary who became 'Saint Teresa of Calcutta' did not let the lack of study material deter her while teaching children in that city — and lots more.

Mother Teresa is known and celebrated for devoting her life to charity and service to others. She founded the Missionaries of Charity that looks after people who have HIV/AIDS, leprosy, and tuberculosis.

Mother Teresa was born on August 26, 1910, and she left her home when she was 18 to devote her life working for the poor. Here are some interesting facts about her.

1. At age 12 …

Mother Teresa, or Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu, studied in a convent and at the age of 12, she took part in her first pilgrimage to the shrine of Letnice. That was she felt the urge for a consecrated life.

2. She left home at the age of 18 and never came back

Mother Teresa left home when she was 18 to join the Sisters of Loreto in Dublin. She never went back or saw her mother and her sisters again.

3. Her ‘true birthday’

Mother Teresa was baptised in Skopje, Republic of Macedonia, a day after her birth. She considered that day as her “true birthday."

4. A special coin

A special Rs 5 coin was released by the government of India to commemorate the birth centenary of Mother Teresa.

5. A Lingust

Mother Teresa learned Bengali and taught children at the St Teresa’s School. Apart from Bengali she was fluent in English, Hindi, Albanian, and Serbian.

6. She taught poor children by writing in the dirt

While teaching poor children in Calcutta, she did not have any supplies or equipment. However, she managed to teach the children to read and write by writing in the dirt with wooden sticks

7. She once brokered a ceasefire

Mother Teresa brokered a temporary cease fire between Israel and Palestine to rescue 37 children trapped in a front-line hospital. She was accompanied by Red Cross workers, as she travelled through the war zone to the destroyed hospital to evacuate the young patients.

8. She refused the Nobel Peace Prize banquet

Mother Teresa received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979, however, she refused to take the Nobel honour banquet and requested that the $192,000 prize money be used to help the poor in India.