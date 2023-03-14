Most unique profession in the world; lucky to join forces: Flight Lt Meghana Shanbhag and Lt Commander Mamata Sihag share their journey 

CNBC-TV18 hosted “Future Female Forward - A Women’s Collective”, presented by HSBC India, co-presented by HCL Tech, knowledge partner — Deloitte, and associate partner Reliance Industries Limited, on Tuesday. This summit is a mega initiative to chart a path to make gender parity an inevitable reality.

Speaking at the event, Flight Lieutenant, Air Force, Meghana Shanbhag and Lieutenant Commander, Indian Navy, Mamata Sihag shared their journey in the forces. Shanbagh said that she was lucky to be commissioned the year the first batch of women, three women pilots, were commissioned to the forces, while Sihag called it the most unique profession in the entire world.

Shanbagh said, "Born in a family of lawyers, I believe there is a lot children imbibe from their parents. They learn a lot from what their parents are doing. What I learnt was not to be a lawyer. that's what I took."

"Born a rebel, I always wanted to do what was on my mind, which I had no idea of. One thing I was bestowed with was like it was mentioned today, a tenacious mother and a really supportive father, I owe everything to them."

"As a child, I remember watching these really amazing machines fly in the Aero India show in Bengaluru, and after the show I remember looking at the the fighter pilot walking out and the swag they had. It was something really to look up to. I think it was just it was stuck. Very lucky for me and it was a very happy coincidence the same year I was signing up to join the Indian air force, was exactly the same year, the first batch of women, three women pilots were commissioned to the forces. And ever since I haven't looked back," Shanbhag added.

Lieutenant Commander Mamata Sihag said, "Joining Navy had been my dream since childhood. I feel really great that I got the opportunity to serve as the naval officer. Wearing this uniform is one of the proudest moment of my life .

"Whosoever wants to join the Indian Navy, I would like to tell this is the most unique profession in the entire world you can join, if you actually want to serve the nation, you should join the armed forces. It won't be very easy but it will be worth it."