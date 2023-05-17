Most divorces arising from love marriages only, says Supreme Court

The bench, consisting of Justices BR Gavai and Sanjay Karol, made this observation while hearing a matrimonial dispute. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court emphasised that granting a divorce on the grounds of “irretrievable breakdown” of marriage is not an automatic right but a discretion exercised with careful consideration.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that most divorce cases in India are arising from love marriages during the hearing of a transfer petition related to a matrimonial dispute.

The bench, consisting of Justices BR Gavai and Sanjay Karol, made this observation after being informed by the counsel that the marriage was a love marriage, Bar and Bench reported.

Responding to the lawyer, Justice Gavai said, “Most divorces are arising from love marriages only.”

ALSO READ |

Hearing the case, the court suggested mediation as a possible solution, but the husband opposed the suggestion. Nevertheless, the court citing a recent judgment stated that it could grant a divorce without the husband's consent if necessary. Subsequently, the justices called for a mediation between the couple to explore the possibility of resolving their differences.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court emphasised that granting a divorce on the grounds of “irretrievable breakdown” of marriage is not an automatic right but a discretion exercised with careful consideration. The court highlighted the importance of ensuring “complete justice” for both parties involved.

In its verdict, a five-judge constitution bench led by Justice S K Kaul held that the court must be fully convinced and satisfied that the marriage is beyond repair, emotionally dead, and incapable of being salvaged. Several factors are taken into consideration to establish the irretrievable breakdown, including the duration of cohabitation after marriage, the last time the parties lived together, and the nature of allegations made by the parties against each other and their families.

The bench concluded that the Supreme Court has the discretion, under Article 142(1) of the Constitution, to dissolve a marriage on the grounds of irretrievable breakdown and can grant a divorce by mutual consent, thereby waiving the mandatory six-month waiting period stipulated in the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.