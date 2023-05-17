Most divorces arising from love marriages only, says Supreme Court

The bench, consisting of Justices BR Gavai and Sanjay Karol, made this observation while hearing a matrimonial dispute. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court emphasised that granting a divorce on the grounds of “irretrievable breakdown” of marriage is not an automatic right but a discretion exercised with careful consideration.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that most divorce cases in India are arising from love marriages during the hearing of a transfer petition related to a matrimonial dispute.

The bench, consisting of Justices BR Gavai and Sanjay Karol, made this observation after being informed by the counsel that the marriage was a love marriage, Bar and Bench reported.

Responding to the lawyer, Justice Gavai said, “Most divorces are arising from love marriages only.”