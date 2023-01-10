Moscow-Goa flight bomb threat: Nothing suspicious found, flight may leave for Goa soon

English
By CNBCTV18.com Jan 10, 2023 9:24:33 AM IST (Updated)

All the 236 passengers and crew members were evacuated safely and the plane is being checked by local authorities along with police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Inspector General of Police (Rajkot and Jamnagar Range) Ashok Kumar Yadav said.

A Moscow-to-Goa flight made an emergency landing at Gujarat's Jamnagar airport on Monday night following a bomb threat, police said. According to Jamnagar Airport Director, "The National Security Guard team found anything suspicious on the Moscow to Goa flight...The flight is expected to leave from Jamnagar to Goa probably between 10:30 am to 11 am today. All bags have been thoroughly checked."

"The plane going from Moscow to Goa was forced to make an emergency landing at the Jamnagar airport due to a bomb threat. After landing, all 236 passengers and crew members were deboarded safely. Police, BDDS and local authorities are searching the entire plane," he said.
An official of the Russian embassy in New Delhi said the embassy was alerted by the Indian authorities about the alleged bomb scare on the Azur Air flight en route from Moscow to Goa.
"The aircraft has made an emergency landing at the Jamnagar Indian Air Force base. Everyone on board is safe. The authorities are conducting a thorough inspection of the aircraft," the official added.
Meanwhile, a Goa Police officer said the flight that took off from Moscow and was supposed to land at the Dabolim airport in the coastal state was diverted to Jamnagar due to a bomb scare.
The Goa Police has beefed up security in and around the Dabolim airport as a precautionary measure, he added.
"The international flight from Moscow, which was supposed to land at the Dabolim airport, was diverted to Jamnagar due to a bomb scare," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Vasco) Salim Sheikh told reporters at Panaji.
All the emergency services are kept on standby at the airport, while senior police officers have held a meeting with the airport officials.
(With inputs from PTI)
First Published: Jan 10, 2023 7:47 AM IST
