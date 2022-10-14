By CNBCTV18.com

An email warning of a bomb threat in a flight from Moscow to Delhi was received at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Thursday night. The flight landed in Delhi at around 3.20 am.

"There was a call at 11:15 pm about a bomb in the flight coming from Moscow to Terminal 3 (T3) at 3:20 tonight. Flight number SU232 landed on runway 29," an official was quoted by ANI as saying.

Security agencies were put on alert and airport security was beefed up.

All passengers and crew members were deboarded as soon as the information was received. "Flight is being checked and investigation is underway," the Delhi Police was quoted by ANI as saying.

In a similar incidence on September 10, a bomb threat call for a London-bound Air India flight was received at the airport.

"We received a bomb threat call about a flight going to London. On Thursday night at 10.30 pm, a phone call came on the landline of Ranhola police station in Outer Delhi. The caller said that on the lines of 9/11 attacks in the US, an Air India flight to London would be blown up," Delhi Police sources had said.