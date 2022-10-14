    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia Newsmoscow delhi flight bomb threat latest igi airport delhi police probe on 14942901.htm

    Bomb threat at Moscow-Delhi flight: IGI airport on high alert, probe on

    Bomb threat at Moscow-Delhi flight: IGI airport on high alert, probe on

    Bomb threat at Moscow-Delhi flight: IGI airport on high alert, probe on
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    "Flight is being checked and investigation is underway," the Delhi Police was quoted by ANI as saying.

    An email warning of a bomb threat in a flight from Moscow to Delhi was received at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Thursday night. The flight landed in Delhi at around 3.20 am.
    "There was a call at 11:15 pm about a bomb in the flight coming from Moscow to Terminal 3 (T3) at 3:20 tonight. Flight number SU232 landed on runway 29," an official was quoted by ANI as saying.
    Security agencies were put on alert and airport security was beefed up.
    All passengers and crew members were deboarded as soon as the information was received. "Flight is being checked and investigation is underway," the Delhi Police was quoted by ANI as saying.
    In a similar incidence on September 10, a bomb threat call for a London-bound Air India flight was received at the airport.
    "We received a bomb threat call about a flight going to London. On Thursday night at 10.30 pm, a phone call came on the landline of Ranhola police station in Outer Delhi. The caller said that on the lines of 9/11 attacks in the US, an Air India flight to London would be blown up," Delhi Police sources had said.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    bomb threatDelhi Police

    Next Article

    SC on Karnataka Hijab Row: What is Kerala’s 1985 Bijoe Emmanuel case that Justice Dhulia invoked today?

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng