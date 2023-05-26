Morning Havan to Sengol installation: Check full schedule of new Parliament building inauguration

The New Parliament Building is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on May 28 at a special ceremony. Despite a boycott call by 19 opposition parties, there is immense anticipation for the new structure. As per news agency ANI, the inauguration ceremony will take place in two phases, one in the morning and one at noon.

The event will begin early in the morning with a 'Havan' followed by a formal opening of the Lok Sabha chambers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After this, the dignitaries are likely to visit the premises of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers.

The second phase is likely to begin at noon in the chamber of the lower house.

Here are all the details of the inauguration event of the new Parliament building.

New Parliament building: When and where

The inaugural ceremony will begin with an early morning havan on Sunday at around 7-7:30 AM.

As per reports, the pandal for the havan will be set up near the Gandhi idol and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh will be present at the puja.

After this the ceremonial sceptre ‘Sengol’ will be handed over to PM Modi by the high priests of the Shaivite order and the original jeweller who designed it will also be present during the ceremony.

The sceptre will be installed near the chair of the Speaker in the new Parliament building.

The Sengol will reportedly be installed inside the Lok Sabha between 8.30 AM and 9.00 AM.

After this a multi-religion prayer is likely to be held at 9-9:30 AM, concluding the first leg of the ceremony.

Second phase

The second phase of the ceremony is likely to start at 12 noon with the playing of the national anthem in the chambers.

After this, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson, Harivansh Narayan Singh will deliver a speech. He will also read a written message on behalf of Rajya Sabha Chairperson and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

A written message from President Droupadi Murmu will also be read out. Two short audio-video films will be played for the dignitaries showcasing the process of construction of the new Parliament building and its significance.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also deliver a speech on the occasion.

A slot has been designated for Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge to deliver a speech. However, it is unlikely to happen as he may not attend the ceremony after the Congress along with a host of opposition parties announced to boycott the ceremony.

In the second leg, PM Modi will release a coin and stamp highlighting the significance of the occasion. Towards the end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the House which will be followed by Lok Sabha Secretary-General delivering the Vote of Thanks.

The ceremony is expected to conclude at around 2-2.30 PM.