Morning Havan to Sengol installation: Check full schedule of new Parliament building inauguration

The New Parliament Building is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on May 28 at a special ceremony. Despite a boycott call by 19 opposition parties, there is immense anticipation for the new structure. As per news agency ANI, the inauguration ceremony will take place in two phases, one in the morning and one at noon.

The event will begin early in the morning with a 'Havan' followed by a formal opening of the Lok Sabha chambers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After this, the dignitaries are likely to visit the premises of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers.