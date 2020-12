Aisha de Sequeria, India co-country head of Morgan Stanley, succumbed to cancer on Thursday. Sequeira passed away in New York. She was 50.

Sequeria was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2017 and was undergoing treatment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

"Sadly, my wife Aisha de Sequeira passed away early this morning in New York. She was a great person who was warm and loving. She enjoyed spending time with her sons Nathan (9), Alexander (9) and Erasmo (11)," said her husband Roy de Souza, the founder of Zedo, in a Facebook post.

Born and raised in Goa, she was the grand-daughter of Dr Jack de Sequeria, the president of the United Goans Party. Her father too was a member of the parliament and owned the local Coca-Cola bottling factory.

Sequeira played a crucial advisory role in Jio's deals with Facebook and Google that were announced earlier this year. Fortune India named Sequeria in its list of 50 most powerful women in business in 2020.

According to Fortune India, during Sequeira's tenure, Morgan Stanley raised over USD 20 billion of capital for clients in India, moving to the second spot in equity capital markets with an 11.6 percent market share during the six months ended June 2020, as per MS.

Other deals in which she played a key advisory role are the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular and the recent first REIT deal for the Blackstone Group-backed Embassy Group.