More thrust to R&D, boost private sector participation in Indian space policy

Almost after two weeks post approval of the Indian Space Policy, 2023 by the Union cabinet, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday formally published the Space Policy. The policy has laid down roles and responsibilities of organisations such as ISRO, NewSpace India Limited and private sector entities.

It has also formally laid down the regulations of privatising space missions in India, and also denoted clear guidelines operations for NewSpace India Limited (Nsil) — Isro’s commercial arm — and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe).

According to the Space Policy document, it permits non-government entities to undertake end-to-end activities in the space sector through the establishment and operation of space objects, ground based assets and related services such as communication, remote sensing and navigation. The central government has sought to establish an 'overarching, composite and dynamic framework' to implement privatisation of space.

The government unveiled the space sector reforms in 2020 by opening up the sector for private participation. The policy will allow the private sector to take part in end-to-end space activities that include building satellites, rockets, and launch vehicles, data collection and dissemination.

The private sector can use ISRO facilities for a small charge and is encouraged to invest in creating new infrastructure for the sector.