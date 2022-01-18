More than 400 trains cancelled or diverted across the country; check details

The Indian Railways has fully or partially cancelled more than 400 trains across the country on Tuesday due to various reasons, including fog and poor weather. On some routes like the Alamnagar-Transport Nagar route, trains were cancelled as the Railways are conducting “pre-non interlocking and non-interlocking work”. On some routes, the Railways has diverted some trains. It is, therefore, advisable to check the list of cancelled trains today before voyaging.

Information on the cancelled and diverted trains is available on the website https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or on the NTES app. One can get the details about the trains by keying in the train number. On the same web page, the complete list of cancelled trains is also available under the ‘Exceptional Trains’ section.

According to the website, as many as 385 trains have been cancelled on Tuesday. The list includes some of the following trains: 00913 Porbander-Sankrall Special, 00971 Kisan Special from Maharashtra to Delhi.

Some of the passenger trains cancelled are 03342 Dos-Brka Passenger Special from Dehri on Sone to Barkakana in Bihar, 03051 Howrah-Barddhaman, 03052 Bardhhaman-Howrah, 03066 Rampur Hat to Azimganj Jn Passenger Special, 03085 Azimganj to Nalhati Jn, 03086 Nalhati to Azimganj Jn.

Two Duranto trains 12267 RJT Duronto Express from Mumbai Central to – Hapa (Gujarat) and 12268 from Hapa to Mumbai Central were also cancelled.

Some of the express trains that have been cancelled are 12355 Archana Express from Patna Jn to Jammu Tawi, 12357 Durgyiana Exp from Kolkata to Amritsar Jn, 12363 Kolkata- Haldibari, 12367 Vikram Shila Exp from Bhagalpur to Anand Vihar Terminal, 12370 Kumbha Exp from Dehradun to Howrah Jn, 12392 Shramjeevi Exp from New Delhi to Rajgir, 12398 Mahabodhi Exp from New Delhi to Gaya Jn and 12506 Northeast Express from Anand Vihar Terminal to Kamakhya.

The Railways also cancelled two Jan Shatabdi trains 20948 from Kevadiya to Ahmedabad and 20949 from Ahmedabad to Kevadiya.

Among partially cancelled trains, the Railways changed the source of 22 trains including 00110 Muzaffarpur Jn to Daund Jn, 03328 GMO-SNDT Passenger Spl from NSC Bose J Gomo to Sindri Town, 04328 Kanpur Central to Sitapur City, 05033 Gorakhpur to Barhni Unreserved Spl, 07313 Mysore to Yasvantpur and 08756 Nagpur to Ramtek Memu Spl.