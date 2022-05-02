More Indians jobless in April; Haryana sees highest unemployment

The unemployment rate in the country grew to 7.83 percent in April from 7.60 percent in March, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data.

The unemployment rate in urban areas was higher at 9.22 percent compared to 8.28 percent in March, the data released on Monday showed. In the rural area, the unemployment rate was at 7.18 percent in April compared to 7.29 percent in the previous month.

The unemployment rate was the highest in Haryana at 34.5 percent followed by Rajasthan at 28.8 percent, Bihar 21.1 percent and Jammu and Kashmir 15.6 percent, the data showed.

CMIE managing director Mahesh Vyas told PTI that it is important to note that the labour force participation rate and the employment rate also increased in April. "This is a good development," Vyas said.

The employment rate rose from 36.46 percent to 37.05 percent in April, he added.