7 more die as flood situation worsens in Assam, this year's toll rises to 89

The toll due to floods and landslides in Assam this year touched 89 after seven more deaths were reported in Darrang, Kamrup, Karimganj, Tamulpur and Udalguri districts of the state on Tuesday. Among the seven dead, three were children and four were adults. One more person was reported missing in Kamrup, as per the daily report by the Assam Disaster Management Authority (ADMA).

Meanwhile, the report published on Tuesday said Brahmaputra and Kopili rivers have been flowing above danger levels. Eleven deaths were reported on Monday and nine on Sunday.

Villagers make a temporary bamboo bridge after a portion of a road was washed away by the flood water at a village in Goalpara district of Assam

As the flood situation continues to worsen across the state, thousands of houses have been damaged as well as several villages remain inundated. So far 32 villages have been affected by heavy floods. Visual from the Silchar showed the town submerged with people commuting on boats due to inundated lanes.

Barpeta remains the worst-hit district with 12,51,359 people being affected due to floods in the area. This was followed by Darrang with 5,47,421 people hit by the deluge and Nagaon with over 4.5 lakh people affected.

Flood-affected people use a banana raft to shift to safe place, in Bajali district of Assam

Authorities are running 1,687 relief camps and distribution centres in over 25 districts. Also, 36,60,173 animals remain affected in inundated areas, while 59,654 have washed away in floods.

The weather department had earlier issued an 'Orange Alert' for Monday, while a 'Yellow Alert' has been issued for Tuesday to Thursday. "Heavy rain very likely at isolated places (in parts of Karbi Anglong)," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.