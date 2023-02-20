Morbi bridge collapse: SIT report reveals wire corrosion led to tragedy

The group had closed the bridge in March 2022 for renovation and opened it on October 26 without any prior approval or inspection.

A preliminary report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Gujarat government has revealed that the collapse of a suspension bridge in Morbi, which resulted in the death of 135 people, was caused by several major faults.

The December 2022 report said that one of the two main cables of the Morbi bridge was found to be corroded and had nearly half of its wires "may be already broken" before it snapped.

The SIT, comprising five members, has found that corrosion on nearly half of the wires on one of the main cables and the welding of old suspenders with new ones were some of the key issues that led to the bridge collapse. The report states that the upstream main cable of the bridge snapped, leading to the tragedy.

They also found several lapses in repairs, maintenance and operation of the bridge.

The bridge, built in 1887 during the British era, collapsed on the evening of October 30, 2022, leading to a tragedy that shook the state.

The findings are part of the ’Preliminary Report on Morbi Bridge Incident’ submitted by the five-member SIT in December 2022. The report was recently shared by the state Urban Development Department with the Morbi Municipality.

The Morbi Municipality had awarded the contract to maintain and operate the bridge to Ajanta Manufacturing Limited (Oreva Group), which was responsible for its operation and maintenance at the time of the tragedy.

Notably, the bridge had reopened just days before its collapse after being closed for about seven months for extensive repairs and renovation.

ALSO READ | History of 143-year-old Morbi bridge that had just been reopened after renovation before it came crashing down

The report highlights that each cable was formed by seven strands, each comprising seven steel wires, and a total of 49 wires were clubbed together in seven strands to form this cable. The SIT report states that "out of the 49 wires (of that cable), 22 were corroded, which indicates that those wires may have already broken before the incident. The remaining 27 wires recently broke."

During the renovation work, the SIT found that "old suspenders (steel rods that connect the cable with the platform deck) were welded with the new suspenders. Hence the behavior of suspenders changed. In these types of bridges, single rod suspenders should be used to bear the load." This contributed to the bridge's collapse , according to the report.

The Morbi Municipality had awarded the contract to Oreva Group without the approval of the general board. The group had closed the bridge in March 2022 for renovation and opened it on October 26 without any prior approval or inspection.

The SIT report noted that there were nearly 300 people on the bridge at the time of the collapse, which was "far more" than its load-bearing capacity. However, the actual capacity of the bridge will be confirmed by laboratory reports.

Additionally, the report stated that the replacement of individual wooden planks with an aluminum deck played a role in the collapse, as the walking structure was made up of rigid aluminum panels instead of flexible wooden planks. The aluminum honeycomb panels were fixed without any gap in between, which made the deck less flexible to deform in its own plane, and the use of aluminum could have increased the overall weight of the bridge.

Morbi police have arrested ten accused, including Oreva Group's MD Jaysukh Patel, under various IPC sections such as culpable homicide not amounting to murder, attempt to commit culpable homicide, causing hurt to any person by doing any rash or negligent act, and causing grievous hurt by doing rash or negligent act.

With agency inputs.