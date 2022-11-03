Homeindia news

Morbi bridge collapse: Search operation continues for 4th day as one person still missing

Morbi bridge collapse: Search operation continues for 4th day as one person still missing

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Mini

The clock and e-bike maker Oreva group was given a contract by the Morbi Municipality to repair and operate the ill-fated hanging bridge for 15 years, as per documents of the municipality.

The search operation is continuing for the fourth day on Thursday in the Machchhu River in the Morbi district of Gujarat as one person is still missing. A bridge collapsed on Sunday leaving 135 dead and several others injured.

Recommended Articles

View All

Fake fielding row explained: Why is Virat Kohli being accused of unfair play by Bangladesh fans and what does the law say?

IST4 Min(s) Read

BYJU’S won’t shut down Kerala office and will retain 140 laid-off employees

IST2 Min(s) Read

Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

IST5 Min(s) Read

High fuel rates, easy loans and eased travel curbs — What will drive CV sales to one million by FY24

IST5 Min(s) Read

"We have orders to continue the search operation till the time we recover the body of one missing person. All agencies are working in cooperation," said Rakesh Kumar, Assistant Commandant at National Disaster Response Force.
On Monday, police had booked nine persons under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).
The clock and e-bike maker Oreva group was given a contract by the Morbi Municipality to repair and operate the ill-fated hanging bridge for 15 years, as per documents of the municipality.
As per the First Information Report, the 765-foot long and 4.6-foot wide suspension bridge collapsed "from the middle" on the evening of October 30 when nearly 250 to 300 persons were on it.
With inputs from PTI
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

GujaratMorbiMorbi in Gujaratrescue operation

Next Article

Travel from Chennai to Mysuru in less than 7 hours aboard Vande Bharat Express: See price and other details here