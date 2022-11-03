Cross
    Morbi bridge collapse: Search operation continues for 4th day as one person still missing
    The clock and e-bike maker Oreva group was given a contract by the Morbi Municipality to repair and operate the ill-fated hanging bridge for 15 years, as per documents of the municipality.

    The search operation is continuing for the fourth day on Thursday in the Machchhu River in the Morbi district of Gujarat as one person is still missing. A bridge collapsed on Sunday leaving 135 dead and several others injured.

    "We have orders to continue the search operation till the time we recover the body of one missing person. All agencies are working in cooperation," said Rakesh Kumar, Assistant Commandant at National Disaster Response Force.
    On Monday, police had booked nine persons under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).
    The clock and e-bike maker Oreva group was given a contract by the Morbi Municipality to repair and operate the ill-fated hanging bridge for 15 years, as per documents of the municipality.
    As per the First Information Report, the 765-foot long and 4.6-foot wide suspension bridge collapsed "from the middle" on the evening of October 30 when nearly 250 to 300 persons were on it.
    With inputs from PTI
