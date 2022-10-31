Morbi bridge collapse: Search for the last missing person on, says district administration

By CNBCTV18.com

The rescue teams were searching for the last missing person in the Morbi bridge collapse case, the district administration said on Monday.

"Nine arrests have been made so far, including two managers of Oreva group, two contractors, two ticket clerks and three security guards," Rajkot IG Ashok Yadav later in the day,

Mohan Kundariya, a Lok Sabha member from Rajkot, said 12 of his relatives were among those killed in the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat. They were visiting the picnic spot on Sunday when the tragedy occurred, the BJP MP told news agency PTI.

He was briefed about the ongoing rescue operations at the site. He also emphasised on ensuring that the affected persons get all the possible assistance. The high-level meeting was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, minister of state for home Harsh Sanghavi, the Chief Secretary and DGP of Gujarat, along with other top officials including those from the Home Department as well as the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority.

PM Modi will also be visiting the Morbi bridge collapse site on Tuesday afternoon.

The Chief Minister also said that on Wednesday Gujarat will observe a state-wide mourning on for the ones who lost their lives in the incident. He said the Indian flag would fly at half-mast on government buildings and no social functions would be held.

Oreva group was the firm that was given the contract to repair the bridge. The repair work took around six months, following which the bridge was opened on October 26.

Municipal Chief Officer Sandeep Singh said only 25 people were allowed on the bridge at a time. He added that the municipal body didn't conduct the final inspection as the private company failed to provide information about the bridge reopening.

