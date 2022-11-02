Morbi bridge collapse: Rescue operation continues as Gujarat observes one-day mourning

Morbi court has sent four accused to police custody till November 5 and another five to judicial custody. The four accused remanded in police custody were OREVA managers Dipak Parekh and Dinesh Dave, and repairing contractors Prakash Parmar and Devang Parmar, hired by the OREVA Group.

The rescue operations continued for the third day on Wednesday in the Machchhu River in the Morbi district of Gujarat where a bridge collapsed leaving 135 dead and injuring several others.

NDRF commandant Prasanna Kumar said five teams of NDRF are working to trace the missing persons.

"Search is on to trace the missing persons," said Rakesh Kumar, Assistant Commandant at National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Constable Jagan Nath, a deep diver with NDRF, said, "The river is muddy so the visibility is affected, that's a challenge we are facing. The debris on the bridge is also making matters worse. We are still looking for two more people."

State-wide mourning

Civic bodies in Ahmedabad and Surat held condolence meetings as Gujarat observed state-wide mourning today to pay homage to the victims of the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was present at the condolence meet organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Gandhinagar | State-wide mourning being observed today in Gujarat, for the deceased in #MorbiBridgeCollapse. The national flag is flown at half-mast on govt buildings in the state and no functions/entertainment programs are being held today. pic.twitter.com/IInRqqqxx1 — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

Flags were flown at half-mast at the state secretariat in Gandhinagar and other Gujarat government offices. All official and entertainment programmes were cancelled.

Probe

Meanwhile, Morbi court has sent four accused to police custody till November 5 and another five to judicial custody. The four accused remanded in police custody were OREVA managers Dipak Parekh and Dinesh Dave, and repairing contractors Prakash Parmar and Devang Parmar, hired by the OREVA Group.

One of the accused managers of the Oreva company cited the tragic incident as an " Act of God" in the court, media agency ANI reported.

Police had on Monday booked nine persons under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

The clock and e-bike maker Oreva group was given a contract by the Morbi Municipality to repair and operate the ill-fated hanging bridge for 15 years, as per documents of the municipality.

As per the First Information Report, the 765-foot long and 4.6-foot wide suspension bridge collapsed "from the middle" on the evening of October 30 when nearly 250 to 300 persons were on it.

With inputs from PTI