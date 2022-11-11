Morbi bridge collapse probe: Gujarat police yet to book top brass of Oreva group

None of the top brass from the Oreva group have been nabbed yet. The promoters have not even been named in the FIR, which only targets the agency responsible without explicitly naming Ajanta Manufacturing or the parent company Oreva.

It’s been 12 days since the tragic hanging bridge collapsed at Morbi in Gujarat that claimed the lives of 141 people including children. The promoters of the Oreva group, the entity responsible for the repair and redevelopment of the bridge are yet to be booked despite the several discrepancies that have come to light.

Nine people have been arrested so far — they include a manager, ticket issuing clerk and security guards — four of these people worked for the Oreva group.

However, none of the top brass from the Oreva group have been nabbed yet. The promoters have not even been named in the FIR, which only targets the agency responsible without explicitly naming Ajanta Manufacturing or the parent company Oreva.

A probe has revealed that the bridge was reopened for visitors on October 26. However the Morbi civic body claims that they did not receive any renovation details for a quality check and no fitness certificate was issued either.

Curiously, Jaysukh Patel, the managing director of Oreva during the reopening of the bridge claimed they had spent Rs 2 crore on the repair work and promised that it will be safe.

“Nothing will happen to this bridge for at least 8-10 years,” Patel had said. The bridge collapsed less than five days later. Jaysukh Patel, who has been on the run ever since the bridge collapsed, is a member of the Patidar community, an influential votebank in Gujarat.

Now for the discrepancies — a Times of India report claims that the company spent only Rs 12 lakh of the allocated Rs 2 crore on the project.

A CNBC-TV18 analysis also revealed that Ajanta Manufacturing, the company which was handed over the 15 year contract has reported no free cash flow since at least 2016.

The contract also maintained that ticket prices be kept at Rs 15 per adult and Rs 10 per child below 12 years during FY23 and be increased by Rs 2 per year for the next six years. But the tickets sold on the fateful evening of October 30 were priced Rs 17 per adult and Rs 12 per child.

A special investigation team appointed by the Gujarat police is yet to submit its report on the incident even as the Gujarat High Court has taken a suo moto cognizance of the issue and asked the state government and local authorities to submit a status report by November 14.