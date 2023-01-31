Morbi Bridge Collapse: Oreva Group's Jaysukh Patel surrenders before court

A 1,262-page chargesheet was filed last week for the incident that resulted in 135 deaths and several injured in October 2022. The bridge built in the British era was maintained by Oreva Group.

Oreva Group's managing director Jaysukh Patel, who had been charged in connection with the collapse of the Morbi bridge, handed himself in to the Chief Judicial Magistrate's office in Morbi on Tuesday, January 31.

Patel, the accused in a case, has been missing since October and is considered an "absconder" according to the chargesheet. The Morbi Chief Judicial Magistrate MJ Khan issued an arrest warrant for Patel after the police requested it through an application.

Patel applied for anticipatory bail in the Morbi sessions court on January 20. The hearing was postponed to February 1 due to the absence of the public prosecutor.