Morbi bridge collapse: Did Oreva group carry out 'temporary' repair? — claims, lapses and questions galore

Morbi bridge collapse: Temporary repair work, technical and structural flaws, no crowd-control measures and no rescue plan — here are some major lapses that led to the bridge collapse that left at least 135 dead.
#MorbiBridgeCollapse: Oreva's big lapse exposed'Plan was to open the bridge after temporary repair'. @siddhantvm with the detailsJoin the broadcast with @toyasingh pic.twitter.com/z1zzLzrlPb— News18 (@CNNnews18) November 2, 2022
Municipal Chief Officer Sandeep Singh said only 25 people were allowed on the bridge at a time. He added that the municipal body didn't conduct the final inspection as the private company failed to provide information about the bridge reopening#MorbiBridgeCollapse pic.twitter.com/0tRwEu3xbK— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) October 31, 2022