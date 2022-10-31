Morbi bridge collapse: Leaders in India, around the world express condolences over tragic incident

By CNBCTV18.com

The death toll in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse rose to 134 on Monday, a senior Gujarat police official said, adding that the rescue operation was still underway. The more than a-century-old bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi, located around 300 kms from Gandhinagar, had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation. It was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

The state information department said five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), six platoons of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), a team of the Air Force, two columns of the Army, and two teams of the Indian Navy apart from local rescue teams were involved in the operation that continued through the night.

The bridge was reopened after a private inaugural event and was yet to receive the municipality's "fitness certificate," a civic official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each of the injured, the PMO said. The state government announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Leaders have expressed their condolences to the bereaved families. Here is who said what:

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister: I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty.

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister: A heart-wrenching incident occurred in Gujarat yesterday. Several people, including children, lost their lives in one incident. Nobody can control accidents but this incident that shook the sentiments of the entire nation, has hurt and saddened people. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Nitish Kumar, Bihar Chief Minister: It is a sad incident. Many people have died. It was an old bridge which was repaired recently. The government should look into it.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president: I offer my condolences. An inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court or high court judge should be done as to how the bridge collapsed after 5-6 days of inauguration & who allowed so many people there. All necessary help incl compensation should be provided to victims.

Vladimir Putin, Russian President: Esteemed Mrs President, Mr PM, kindly accept deepest condolences over tragic consequences of collapse of the bridge in Gujarat. Please convey words of sympathy and support to families of deceased and wishes of speedy recovery to all injured in the catastrophe.

US Mission in India: US Mission in India is deeply saddened by the news of collapse of a suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat. Our condolences go out to the victims and families of this terrible tragedy.

Sher Bahadur Deuba, Nepal Prime Minister: I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident of bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat. We extend heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India on the loss of precious lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families.

Simon Wong, Singapore High Commissioner to India Deeply saddened by the loss of many lives due to the collapse of the cable bridge in Morbi, Gujarat. Our thoughts and deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and injured. Our hearts are with the people of Gujarat.