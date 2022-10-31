By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The bridge, located on the Machchhu river in Morbi, collapsed on Sunday. The exact moment of Morbi tragedy was caught on camera. The video shows bridge collapsing as people kept shaking it.

A heart-wrenching video has emerged showing the moment when a century-old bridge in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on Sunday. The CCTV footage accessed by News 18 shows a few people walking on the suspension bridge. Some were allegedly pulling the suspension wires and having a joy ride. It was then, the bridge started shaking and then suddenly collapsed, killing 134 people.

We must warn the readers that the visuals might be disturbing

for some and should be watched at one's own discretion:

Watch here the moment when the Morbi bridge collapsed:

Municipal Chief Officer Sandeep Singh said only 25 people were allowed on the bridge at a time. He added that the municipal body didn't conduct the final inspection as the private company failed to provide information about the bridge reopening#MorbiBridgeCollapse pic.twitter.com/0tRwEu3xbK — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) October 31, 2022

134 die after bridge collapses in Morbi

The bridge, located on the Machchhu river in Morbi - around 300 km from the state capital Gandhinagar - collapsed around 6:30 pm on Sunday. 134 people died in the incident and as many as 170 have been rescued so far.

The teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), Army and the Navy are carrying out the search and rescue operation.

Too many people on the bridge led to the collapse

The Morbi bridge reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation. It was crammed with people when it collapsed. It is alleged that too many people — more than that permitted — were allowed on the bridge when the incident happened.

Sandeep Singh, Municipal Chief Officer told CNBC-TV18, "Earlier only 25 people were allowed on the bridge post this latest renovation. The capacity of the bridge was supposed to increase...But the contractor didn't" mention to what margin the capacity was to be increased."

Eyewitnesses said there were several women and children on the British-era “hanging bridge” when it snapped, plunging them into the water below. Due to the Diwali vacation and being a Sunday, there was a rush of tourists on the bridge — which is a major tourist attraction.

Bridge reopened without a fitness certificate

A private operator had carried out the repair work of the bridge for nearly six months before it was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year Day on October 26.

It is alleged that the bridge was opened without a fitness certificate from the Morbi municipality. "...the local municipality had not yet issued any fitness certificate (after the renovation work)," an official was quoted by PTI as saying.

Singh said, "The private contractor, Oreva group (Ajanta manufacturing PVT LTD), didn't take any clearance from us for reopening of the bridge (local municipal body). We (the local municipal body) didn't do any final inspection as the private company didn't inform us that the bridge was being reopened. There was no fitness certificate or permission given by the local municipal body to reopen the bridge."

FIR filed, probe on

An FIR was lodged against the maintenance and management agencies of the bridge under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), against whoever is found responsible, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said.

He added that the investigation has begun under the leadership of Range IGP.

"The FIR (was filed) against the bridge's maintenance agency and the inspection agency. Nobody is named in the FIR though. Also, no clarity on which inspection agency the FIR is referring to," Sandeep Singh said.

Sanghavi said the state government had formed a five-member high-powered committee to probe the collapse. It includes Roads and Buildings department secretary Sandeep Vasava and four other senior officers.