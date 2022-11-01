Morbi bridge collapse: Police to seek further remand of accused, 'looking into loopholes'

Morbi bridge collapse: Amid claims of lapses and negligence, Morbi Range Inspector General Ashok Yadav said all angled will be investigated, "no one will spared in the investigation" and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

Morbi Range Inspector General Ashok Yadav said all the nine arrested in connection with the Morbi bridge collapse incident will be produced before the court on Tuesday. Police are likely to seek further remand of the accused, Yadav said.

The bridge, which had opened a few days ago after renovation, collapsed Sunday evening. Oreva group, the firm responsible for the maintenance and management of the bridge, is now under the scanner.

Nine, including four officials of the Oreva group, were arrested on Monday. This happened after an FIR was lodged against the maintenance and management agencies of the Morbi bridge under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed).

Prima facie, it appears that the incident took place due to a "technical or structural fault". It is alleged that local authorities had not issued a fitness certificate before the reopening of the bridge. However, "we are looking at the case from a 360-degree angle," Yadav said.

"We will investigate why the municipal body was unaware of the reopening of the bridge. We will question all the stakeholders. The issue of supervision, inspection and other aspects will also be investigated," Yadav said.

He said police "have also sought documents from municipal corporation to understand loopholes. We are studying the contract".

"We haven't summoned the top executives of Oreva group (Ajanta manufacturing) yet. We haven't recorded the statement of any municipal official yet and we are checking all loopholes," he added.

He also assured that "no one will spared in the investigation" and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

Bridge reopened without a fitness certificate

It is alleged that the bridge was reopened without a fitness certificate from the Morbi municipality.

Sandeep Singh, Municipal Chief Officer told CNBC-TV18, had earlier told CNBC-TV18, "The private contractor, Oreva group (Ajanta manufacturing PVT LTD), didn't take any clearance from us for reopening of the bridge (local municipal body)."

"We (the local municipal body) didn't do any final inspection as the private company didn't inform us that the bridge was being reopened. There was no fitness certificate or permission given by the local municipal body to reopen the bridge," Singh added.

There were several other claims about how the bridge might have collapsed. Some argued that there were "too many" people on the bridge, while some said the bridge was reopened five months ahead of schedule.