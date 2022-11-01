Morbi bridge collapse: How are maintenance contractors chosen?

CNBC-TV18 spoke to two former chairmen of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) — Raghav Chandra and Brijeshwar Singh — to understand the criteria for hiring contractors for bridge repair & maintenance and how the authorities simply cannot pass the buck over the Morbi bridge collapse.

The tragic collapse of a suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat, has yet again stoked concerns about India's civic bodies.

The website of Oreva group, which had been given the contract or repair and maintenance work, has nothing about its construction and infrastructure projects. The company is actually a maker of e-bikes, clocks, LED bulbs and street lights.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to two former chairmen of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) — Raghav Chandra and Brijeshwar Singh — to understand on what basis contractors are hired for renovation and maintenance work of bridges.

Singh said if it was a bridge with the state government or national government, it was extremely unlikely that such a company would get the contract as there are strict regulations such:

Pre-qualifications and previous experience.

Whether they are Class 1 or Class 2 contractors.

'Lack of capability'

"But in this case, there is a certain lack of capability," he said. "The lack is not only in terms of technical engineering — which decides what needs to be maintained, how to inspect a bridge — a very important part ; but also in drawing up the contract and qualifying the right kind of person. I think these are ratios which will come out in the inquiry and certainly we will be able to see what were the qualities insisted upon," he elaborated.

However, Singh doesn't think Oreva could have got a contract without meeting the qualifications. "It is a different matter to say that the qualification bar was set too low. But we can't comment on that until we have seen the documents," he added.

'Must take the blame'

Following the incident, the Morbi municipal authority said the bridge was opened without their knowledge and mandatory fitness certificate. Can it pass the buck like this? Chandra does not think so. "They are squarely responsible for it and they must take the blame, the onus, the flak for it," he said.