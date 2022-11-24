English
india News

Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat HC slams govt over low compensation to victims
By CNBCTV18.COMNov 24, 2022 3:25 PM IST

The state government has paid Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased. It gave Rs 3,000 per month to those who became orphans after the accident.

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday came down heavily on the state government in terms of giving compensation to the victims of the Morbi bridge collapse. The court observed that the compensation given to the family of the deceased is less.

The court said the compensation should be realistic and also the need of the hour is paying appropriate compensation.
The court added that the compensation paid to critically injured is also low. It has asked the state to file a detailed affidavit and come out with a policy for compensation.
The court has ordered the government to do a survey of all bridges in the state. The court told the state to ensure bridges are in proper condition. It has also asked for a list of all bridges, mentioning how many of them are in same condition. It stated that there should be certified report and it needs to be placed before the court.
As per the First Information Report, the 765-foot long and 4.6-foot wide suspension bridge collapsed "from the middle" on the evening of October 30 when nearly 250 to 300 persons were on it. Over 130 people lost their lives in this enormous tragedy.
