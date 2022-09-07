Moral duty of govt to make internet safe, says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, said there is a real conversation that needs to be had by all like-minded countries such as India, US, Australia, Japan on how to make India a safer place for citizens.

It is the responsibility and moral duty of the government to make internet a safe and trusted place, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, told CNBC-TV18.

"The internet has tremendous power to do good. But it has also increasingly become the power to do harm," he said, following his participation in a panel at the US-India Business Council (USIBC) summit.

Chandrasekhar added that there is a real conversation that needs to be had by all "like-minded" countries such as India, US, Australia, Japan on how to make India a safer place for citizens.

"In India, in a couple of years, 1.2 billion people are going to use the internet. There are going to be pensioners, women, children, all of whom who use the internet for their daily needs. It is imperative. It is the responsibility and moral duty of the government of the day to make the internet a safe and trusted place," he said, adding that it is necessary to create dos and don'ts for the same.

Talking about India's goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy, Chandrasekhar said there is a certain inevitability about India's rise and progress in the digital economy. "It is for the US and India to work together, like I said there is a real opportunity here to lead the world in innovation and growth and it is really time now for India and the US to work much much closer in pursuing this digital economy opportunity," he said.

He added that India's interests are not very different from what the US wants, but there are certain areas that India has to look at such as digital sovereignty, fundamental rights of Indian citizens to protect their data. "There is really no deal breaking principle on the table today, but there are many issues and concerns that the natural consultation and progress in conversation will address," he said.