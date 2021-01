The post mortem report of the 46-year-old hospital ward boy from Moradabad district hospital, Uttar Pradesh, has ruled out any link to the vaccine against COVID-19. The ward boy dies a day after taking the COVID-19 vaccine shot. His death had triggered panic and fear among people.

In a statement on Monday, citing the post-mortem report, additional chief secretary information, Navneet Sehgal, informed that he had died due to cardiac arrest. A team of three doctors had conducted the post-mortem.

On Saturday (January 16), Mahipal Singh, the ward boy, was given a shot of Covishield vaccine. On Sunday evening, he complained of "breathlessness, discomfort and chest pain", and was rushed to the hospital. He was declared dead on arrival.

His family members had earlier claimed that he started feeling uneasy after the Covishield shot. His son, Vishal, had told TOI that after taking the vaccine shot Mahipal asked him to reach the hospital. Vishal added that his father wanted to go back home in an autorickshaw, as he wasn’t feeling well and was not in a position to ride his two-wheeler. "I feel it was the side effects of the vaccination," Vishal had told TOI.

The district administration then ordered a post-mortem. Upon examination, the team conducting the post-mortem found pus pockets in both his lungs and also noted that the cardiac muscles had degenerated. They also did not relate it to the side effects.

According to a report in The Hindu, the panel of three doctors found that his heart weighed 500gm, as against the normal weight of 200gm, because the chambers and aorta had blood clots.

In the report, they stated heart attack as the cause of death, with cardiopulmonary disease being the underlying cause of the heart attack.