    Moosewala murder case: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu escapes from police custody
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Gangster Deepak Tinu, one of the accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, escaped from police custody in Punjab's Mansa district, official sources said on Sunday.

    Gangster Deepak Tinu, one of the accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, escaped from police custody in Punjab's Mansa district, official sources said on Sunday. Sources said a manhunt has been launched to nab Tinu, who escaped on Saturday night when he was brought on a production warrant from Goindwal Sahib jail in another case by the Mansa police
    Tinu is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, also an accused in the murder case of the Punjabi singer. When asked about the incident, Patiala Range Inspector General Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, who is currently holding additional charge as Bathinda Range IG, told.
     
     
