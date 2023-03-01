Moody’s raises growth projections for major economies including India

For G-20 economies, Moody’s sees growth moderating to 2 percent this year from 2.7 percent in 2022, and then to improve to 2.4 percent in 2024.

In the recent macro outlook for G20 economies, Moody’s has revised upward its 2023 growth forecasts for the US, the euro area and China. Other countries where it has meaningfully raised growth projections for 2023 are India, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.

Moody’s expects India to report real GDP growth of 5.5 percent in 2023 from the earlier projection of 5 percent, and 6.5 percent for 2024. In the case of India, the upward revisions additionally incorporate a sharp increase in capital expenditure budget allocation to Rs 10 lakh crore (3.3% of GDP) for fiscal year 2023-24, up from Rs 7.5 lakh crore for the fiscal year ending in March 2023.

As per Moody’s, economic momentum in a number of large emerging market countries, including India, Brazil (Ba2 stable), Mexico and Turkey, has proved more resilient to last year’s tightening in the global and domestic financial environment than it had anticipated.

An eventual letup in monetary policy tightening in the US will help stabilize, if not improve, capital flows to emerging market countries. However, until inflation in advanced economies is firmly in check, emerging markets will remain vulnerable to bouts of heightened financial market volatility, Moody's wrote.

For G-20 economies, Moody’s sees growth moderating to 2 percent this year from 2.7 percent in 2022, and then to improve to 2.4 percent in 2024. For the G-20 advanced economies, the 2022 growth estimate is now 2.3 percent against the earlier expectation of 2.1 percent.

G-20 advanced economies are expected to report a growth of 0.8 percent this year, exceeding the previous estimate of 0.2 percent. The rating agency also sees real GDP growth to accelerate from 3.5 percent in 2022 to 3.9 percent in 2023, up 0.8 percentage point from its November forecasts.

Moody’s growth baseline forecasts assume that Brent spot prices will average $85 per barrel in 2023 and $83 per barrel in 2024.