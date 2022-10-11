Monsoon withdrawing but October may be the wettest ever — weather expert explains the trend

Monsoon has started receding but it's still raining heavily in parts of the country. GP Sharma, president, Meteorology & Climate Change, Skymet, explained the monsoon trend over the last few years and the possible reasons for the same.

The monsoon had started withdrawing in late September. However, October is possibly one of the rainiest, and by the time the monsoon is over, "we may have a new record", GP Sharma, president of Meteorology & Climate Change, Skymet, said on Tuesday.

"For the last few days, it has been raining three to four times more than normal," he told CNBC-TV18, adding that "The monsoon has been flogging for a fairly long time, including the parts where officially the monsoon was withdrawn."

Explaining the trend over the years, he said that in 2022, the withdrawal had started on October 6, and the month had ended with a surplus of 33 percent.

"Similar thing happened when the withdrawal was on October 9, 2019, and the month ended with a surplus of 45 percent," he said. But when "it was a little early, like in 2018, there was a deficit of in excess of 50 percent".

He concluded, "Whenever we have extended monsoon session, it is in October when (we see) excessive rains. Rainfall, particularly in Northwest India, North India and the hills states, contribute largely."

As of today, northern parts — particularly Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh — which was the most devastating pocket during the monsoon, "witnessed the most surplus at the moment as far as October is concerned," he said.

On overall climate change

Sharma attributed this monsoon behaviour "to a visible changing pattern". He called these rains a "little unseasonal as far as Northwest India is concerned".

"...it's a part of the much talked about climate change or the global warming, which is there and obviously rains are going to continue...," he said.