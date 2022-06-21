Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted said it is likely that Delhi will experience a "generally cloudy sky with light rain" on Tuesday. Noida also might experience a partly cloudy sky with light rain or thunderstorm, the weather department said.

On Monday, Delhiites enjoyed pleasant weather as maximum temperatures at most places in the city settled below the 35 degrees Celsius mark. Meteorologists said that the southwest monsoon will reach Delhi around its usual date, June 27, and the rain deficit will be compensated for by June end.

Pre-monsoon showers over the last three days have brought down the rain deficit in Delhi to 34 per cent. The city has gauged 23.8 mm of rain as against the normal of 36.3 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season started, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the IMD had on Monday issued an orange alert for parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai , Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg today, June 21. The IMD has four-colour coded alerts, namely green (no warning), yellow (watch), orange (alert) and red (warning).

The IMD also said the southwest monsoon has set over Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and covered about 80 percent of the state. "The monsoon has set over Bhopal. Now it has covered about 80 percent of the state," PK Saha, the senior-most meteorologist with the IMD's Bhopal office was quoted by PTI as saying.