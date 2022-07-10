Monsoon updates: Red alert issued in Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc across India. In Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst has killed at least 16 people and injured 44 others, officials reported on Sunday. Over three dozen pilgrims are still untraceable. The victims were camping near the Amarnath cave shrine when the cloudburst occurred around 6 pm on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in parts of Maharashtra on Saturday as the state has been facing heavy rainfall since over a week now. Apart from Maharashtra southern states Karnataka and Telangana are also on red alert.

Heavy rainfall was reported in isolated places in Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat on Saturday, according to the weather department. There was heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Goa, Marathwada, central Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka, it said. Punjab, Haryana, and north Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall today.

https://twitter.com/Indiametdept/status/1545682819384766464?s=20&t=tKWrVvfOxhFEj1ECFzd0BA

Maharashtra rain update:

>> The district administration in Ratnagiri has installed a Real-Time Data Acquisition (RTDA) System at various places for effective communication about flooding and landslides, news agency PTI reported. Last year during the monsoon Chiplun town in Ratnagiri was among the worst hit by heavy rains, hence, officials have taken this step.

>> Several parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days amidst the wet spell on the state since the onset of a torrential monsoon. In the Gadchiroli district in east Maharashtra, due to heavy rain,

a flood-like situation was reported and communication with 128 villages was lost, news agency ANI reported.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1545934631039807488

>> Apart from Gadchiroli, Hingoli and Nanded districts in the Marathwada region also received heavy showers on Friday and Saturday, the state relief and rehabilitation department said in a bulletin on Saturday.

Telangana rain update:

>> In light of heavy rains in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to alert all concerned departments. Rao also said he would review the situation closely and hold a video conference with officials on Sunday.

(Image: Telangana State Development Planning Society, Government of Telangana)

>> Several districts in the state are on red alert since Saturday. “Red alert issued to 8 districts — Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad & surrounding districts likely to be affected by very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall,” said Hyderabad Meteorological Centre Head Dr K Nagaratna.

>> Following a red alert, the Chief Minister has urged people to stay at home unless there is an emergency and take self-precautions.

Jammu and Kashmir rain update:

>>At least 16 people have died while 15,000 pilgrims, who were stranded near the Amarnath holy cave in Jammu and Kashmir due to a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst, have been shifted to the lower base camp of Panjtarni, officials said. Rescue operations by NDRF, SDRF, Army and other security agencies are going on in Amarnath after the improvement in the weather.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1545960434347298817?s=20&t=tKWrVvfOxhFEj1ECFzd0BA

Weather updates from other parts of India:

>> Himachal Pradesh: The hilly state is expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next few days. The IMD said, "Isolated heavy rainfall very likely Himachal Pradesh on 10th, 12th & 13th July 2022."In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu and Chamba districts, there were two flash floods on Saturday evening. There have been no reports of deaths.

>> Punjab and Haryana: Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh had severe rainfall on Saturday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had correctly forecast on Friday.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1545958702364049409?s=20&t=UcwJmv-O2hWrF1GmPaKv_Q

Between July 9 and July 10, numerous cities in Punjab including Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Ropar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and others, had torrential downpours. Heavy rainfall is likely to be expected in many cities in Haryana today.