Monsoon updates: “Heavy” to “very heavy” rain likely in these states till June 10

Updated : June 07, 2021 16:23:08 IST

Heavy rains are expected over the northeastern area along with West Bengal and Sikkim
Monsoon has progressed to cover some parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu
Alert issued for Northwestern India as wind speeds are expected to reach 25 kmph to 35 kmph between 8th - 10th June
Published : June 07, 2021 04:23 PM IST

