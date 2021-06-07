Monsoon updates: “Heavy” to “very heavy” rain likely in these states till June 10

The southwest monsoon has advanced into the northeastern states and northern West Bengal, and light to moderate rain was seen over the last two days, the India Meteorological Department said.

The monsoon has also progressed further into central India from the Arabian Sea, bringing rains over some more parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, some more parts of Telangana, entire Tamil Nadu, some more parts of Andhra Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department statement added, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 06th & 08th; over Assam & Meghalaya & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 08th & 09h (sic); over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 06th-07th; over Odisha on 08th & 09th; over Gangetic West Bengal on 10th June.”

“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also very likely over Assam & Meghalaya & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on today, the 06th June and over Odisha on 10th June.”

The Met department said it expected strong surface winds of speeds reaching 25 kmph to 35 kmph to arise in Northwest India between June 8 and 10.

The monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 4, slightly delayed by the cyclonic disruptions in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. The IMD predicted that the country would get “normal to above normal” rainfall while the entire country is covered by the monsoon by July.

A good monsoon is critical for India’s agriculture sector that is hoping for a good production season if it rains well.

But recent studies and reports suggest that monsoon is expected to become wetter and more dangerous due to global warming. Such changes can severely disrupt and destroy the livelihoods of millions in the agricultural industry who rely on the season.

Anders Levermann, a professor of the dynamics of the climate system at Potsdam Institute in Germany, who was not involved in the new paper, said that the consequences are dire for the world’s largest democracy.

"The monsoon already brings a tremendous amount of rain and at times can be destructive, but the risk of catastrophically strong seasons is growing,” he said, adding the increasingly erratic nature of the seasons holds its own risks. "And it is hitting … in many ways, the most challenged democracy on the planet," he further said.