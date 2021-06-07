Monsoon updates: “Heavy” to “very heavy” rain likely in these states till June 10 Updated : June 07, 2021 16:23:08 IST Heavy rains are expected over the northeastern area along with West Bengal and Sikkim Monsoon has progressed to cover some parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Alert issued for Northwestern India as wind speeds are expected to reach 25 kmph to 35 kmph between 8th - 10th June Published : June 07, 2021 04:23 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply