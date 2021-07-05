Monsoon unlikely to hit Delhi in next 5 days. Check forecast for your state

Rainfall in India is likely to be normal in July, but many areas of northwest India and some parts of the south peninsula, central, east and northeast India may receive “below normal to normal rainfall”, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Central India and adjacent areas of peninsular India and Gangetic plains will get normal to above-normal rainfall, it added.

Here are the rainfall projections for different states:

Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab

The IMD has predicted that the southwest monsoon wind is not expected to hit Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab in the next five days. Monsoon will be delayed by a few days.

The longest Delhi had to wait was in 2006, when the monsoon arrived on July 9. But IMD hasn't ruled out a delay beyond July 9. Simultaneously, the department hasn't forecasted any heatwave over Delhi over the next week.

The neighbouring states might record subdued rain activity in the coming days. Narnaul, Mahendergarh, and Loharu cities of Haryana might experience thunderstorms on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir

While Jammu and Kashmir may enjoy a clear sky this week, Ladakh will receive ‘below normal’ rainfall. However, the areas bordering Himachal Pradesh in Ladakh may receive intense rain spells.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

A majority of the districts in Himachal Pradesh will witness clear weather and the remaining may record overcast conditions. IMD hasn't issued any weather warning for the state so far.

The hill districts of Uttarakhand are expected to receive rain spells in the next few days. The districts of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh will receive ‘below normal’ rainfall for July.

Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh

Western Uttar Pradesh, like Delhi, should not expect strong rain spells. The weather is likely to remain clear with some chances of scattered rainfall.

The other parts of UP may also experience high levels of humidity as the probability of precipitation hovers over 20-25 percent across districts.

However, the rainfall may pick up pace in late July. Meanwhile, IMD has predicted normal-to-above normal rainfall for Madhya Pradesh in July.

Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra

No rain alert has been issued for these states. In fact, Maharashtra’s Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts will receive ‘below normal’ rainfall in July.

Similarly, Kutch, Banaskantha, and Patan districts in Gujarat and Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, and Churu districts in Rajasthan are also likely to receive ‘below normal’ rainfall, according to IMD.

Mehndipur and adjoining areas in Rajasthan may record precipitation on Monday.

Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and West Bengal

The Met department has predicted moderate-to-severe thunderstorms accompanied by cloud-to-ground lightning over Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal during the next 24 hours.

Notably, the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and West Bengal are expected to receive normal-to-above normal rainfall in July.

The Northeast

The IMD has projected widespread rainfall in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next five days.

The IMD forecast read, "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days."

South India

A yellow alert has been issued for North and South Karnataka for July 7 and 8. Bengaluru is likely to get decent rain and thundershower in the next two days.

In Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts are expected to receive good rainfall till July 10. The state witnessed a good rain spell over the last weekend.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is likely in isolated parts of Puducherry and Kerala till July 8. The coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh are also expected to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.